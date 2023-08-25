Mat Weaver

Mat Weaver has been named to succeed Gary Spackman as the director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources beginning Sept. 1.

 Bill Schaefer / for the Post Register

There’s a changing of the guard in the leadership of the Idaho Department of Water Resources. Gov. Brad Little has appointed Mat Weaver to succeed Gary Spackman as the Director of the department’s director beginning Sept. 1.

Weaver, 49, began working in the department in 2008 as a staff engineer to support water rights and water distribution. During the past 15 years he has spent time working in a variety of capacities within the department working his way up to deputy director for the past decade.


