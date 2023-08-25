Gary Spackman, director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources, speaking at a special forum sponsored by the Eastern Idaho Water Rights Coalition on Dec. 8, 2022, at the Waterfront Event Center in Idaho Falls.
There’s a changing of the guard in the leadership of the Idaho Department of Water Resources. Gov. Brad Little has appointed Mat Weaver to succeed Gary Spackman as the Director of the department’s director beginning Sept. 1.
Weaver, 49, began working in the department in 2008 as a staff engineer to support water rights and water distribution. During the past 15 years he has spent time working in a variety of capacities within the department working his way up to deputy director for the past decade.
Spackman has served for nearly 14 years as director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources. He served two-and-a-half years as interim direct prior to his appointment on July 11, 2012, by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter as permanent director.
Weaver credited Spackman with his advances within the department.
“From very early on at the department, the director, Gary Spackman, gave me a lot of elevated authority and responsibility,” he said. “He promoted me to deputy director and I worked directly under him for 10 years and he has had just a profound impact on my career.”
He has spent time in dam safety, a special assignment from Spackman on Eastern Snake Plain delivery calls and recharge work and as the deputy director he oversaw the compliance bureaus and technical service groups.
“Maybe one of the reasons I was considered for the position of director is I have a lot of breadth at the department,” he said. “I’ve worked in almost every business or group that we have at the department.”
Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke has worked with both Spackman and Weaver over Idaho’s water resources and speaks very highly of both men’s knowledge and temperament.
“He brings a great background, good experience at the department,” Bedke said of Weaver, “he’s been Gary’s number two for a while now. I think he’s uniquely prepared to be the director.”
Bedke said Spackman has done a very good job in his time as director and has always had the best interests of Idaho at the forefront of his service.
“Being the director at the Department of Water Resources in Idaho and I’m assuming in any of the western states, in the arid West, is a very challenging job,” Bedke said, “because they’re part judge, they’re part administrator, they’re a large part mediator, because allocating scarce resources has always been difficult.”
Weaver received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Montana State University in his hometown of Bozeman, Mont. He went on to earn a Master of Physical Science in Hydrology from Boise State University, which brought him to Idaho.
Growing up, Weaver spent his summers working with both his grandfathers on their separate farms. It was during this time working on the farms helping repair irrigation pumps and moving pipe that he developed an understanding of the importance of water in the landscape of the northwest.
“Both of those endeavors were focused on water, getting water to the right place at the right time. Not having enough water, always and so there was an interest there and so I think I just sort of gravitated toward that,” Weaver said explaining how came to eventually studying hydrologic sciences that would lead to his career with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
“One thing I remember we did a lot was work on pump motors,” he recalled with a slight laugh. “I don’t know how useful I was because I was between fourth and eighth grade at this time but I certainly was the person who got to run to the shop and get tools and stand there with the tool ready to go. I did move some pipe up in Kalispell, I have some not so fond memories of moving pipe. At least we didn’t have to worry about rattlesnakes up there. I know they move pipe down here and they got to contend with all the snakes.”
Weaver said his paternal grandfather was an important mentor and strong influence on his career path.
“I’m fourth generation engineer, my great-grandfather, my grandfather and my father, all on the paternal side are all engineers and in my grandfather’s mind there was no question that I would be an engineer,” he said.
“As far back as I can remember this was the expectation. Now he hoped I would be an electrical engineer and that didn’t work, but he was still satisfied that I was a civil engineer,” Weaver recalled. “He was a real strong influence on me, always saying, ‘this is what you’re capable of,’ certainly I had both him and my father to look to as examples of professional engineers who made a life of it and to achieve some hard things.”
The Idaho Department of Water Resources role is to oversee and administer the state’s water resources in such a way to maximize its benefits for all users, agricultural, industrial, recreational and general population in a time of increasing demand in one of the nation’s fastest growing states.
Weaver cited the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer as a prime example of Idaho’s declining water resource.
“It is the flagship example of a declining resource in Idaho but we’ve got a lot of them especially in the southern two-thirds of the state,” he said.
“One of our critical issues right now is we have a growing population, we have a growing economic base but we have finite or diminishing water resources,” Weaver said, “and so we’ve got to confront that and there are ways we can deal with that. Conjunctive management is one such way, adopting management plans that are broad in their support by the water user communities is another way and certainly building out recharge programs and projects and cloud seeding those are other ways that we can augment the water supply to address these issues.”
Conjunctive management is a policy that recognizes that all waters of the state, surface water and groundwater, also known as an aquifer are interconnected, not separate entities, and must be managed as one, unified water resource.
Moving the Idaho Department of Water Resources forward will require a change of emphasis, Weaver said.
“In the past the department has been very focused on receiving applications on water use and processing them and approving them and I think looking forward much more of the focus is going to be on administering those water rights as opposed to dispensing those water rights,” he said.
One of the long-term goals he would like to see completed during his tenure as director is adjudication of Idaho’s stream basins.
“I think adjudication is another real focus of the department,” Weaver said. “The SRBA (Snake River Basin Adjudication) was a grand achievement, something that no other western state has achieved but we are still going forward with our northern Idaho adjudication and our adjudication in the Bear (River) so that we will get the entire state adjudicated, hopefully by the end of my career. I think that’s a very realistic goal. We’ll become the first western state to adjudicate all of their stream basins.”
“Because of the growing population, because of the, at least finite, if not diminishing water supplies we are going to be administering water, there’s not going to enough for everyone all the time. And fundamental to that administrative process is knowing who has what water right and how much water is associated with that water right and so getting adjudication finalized is an important objective for the department and we’re well on our way to doing that but it’s still going to be a 10 to 15 year endeavor.”
