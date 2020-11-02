Idaho appears to have set a record for early and absentee voting, with perhaps half of the electorate voting early or by absentee ballot before Tuesday.
Early voting ended Friday, although absentee ballots will still be processed if counties receive them back before the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. There were 421,535 absentee ballots requested this year, said Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck, of which 355,169 had been received back as of Monday morning. When you add in the 136,775 people who voted early in-person, as of Monday morning 491,946 ballots for this election have already been cast, Houck said. And with absentee ballots still being dropped off or arriving by mail, he said the state could easily exceed 500,000 votes already in by Tuesday morning, which would mean about half of Idaho's electorate of a little more than 1 million people will have voted before the polls even open on Tuesday.
Houck said this much early voting is higher than normal — he said about 15% of voters casting an absentee or early ballot would be more typical, 20 to 25% in an election with higher public interest.
There were 710,545 ballots cast in Idaho during the 2016 presidential election, meaning the number of people who have already voted represents about 70% of the number of people who voted that year.