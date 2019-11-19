Idaho Falls is soliciting requests for architectural or engineering firms interested in designing a new police station for the city.
The deadline to get final proposals in is Jan. 10, and city officials plan to interview the applicants and select one the week of Jan. 20, according to the text of the request for qualifications posted online Tuesday.
Idaho Falls police operations are spread among eight different locations, with the main station located in a building on North Capital Avenue that the city shares with the Bonneville County courts and assorted other county government functions. In August, a citizens’ committee recommended finding a site for a new, larger station. The city plans to buy the 8-acre Idaho Livestock Auction Company stockyard on Northgate Mile and build a new station there.
The request says preference will be given to firms with experience designing or building law enforcement or public safety facilities in Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Utah. The work the city is looking for includes cost estimates for the project and a conceptual plan that includes showing how it would meet the needs identified in a 2018 facilities assessment.