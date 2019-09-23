Idaho Falls Regional Airport will be getting money from the U.S. Department of Transportation for work on the terminal and runway and to build a taxiway, DOT announced Monday.
Idaho Falls will get $1.64 million in federal dollars to buy snow removal equipment and for a planned expansion of the airport’s terminal, plus $1.94 million to build a taxiway and to reconstruct the runway.
The money for the terminal is for designing and bidding the project, said city spokesman Bud Cranor. The funding for the construction itself is supposed to come next year. Cranor said these federal grants represent 93.75 percent of the cost of the projects in question, with the city paying the rest.
This grant was just announced Friday, according to the grant list. Also announced Friday was a $270,000 federal grant to McCarley Field Airport in Blackfoot, to buy land for approaches. And Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport, which was awarded $213,662 earlier this year to build perimeter fencing, will also get an additional $716,743 to buy some land for development.
“Infrastructure projects funded by these grants will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement.
These allocations were the fifth this year from the $3.18 billion total in the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program. Overall 23 airports in Idaho have received money from the program this year. The biggest beneficiary in eastern Idaho has been Pocatello Regional Airport, which was awarded $3.9 million this summer to install airport beacons and rehabilitate the apron, runway lighting and taxiway.