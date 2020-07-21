With the number of people flying down sharply due to coronavirus, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is getting ready to make do with a lot less money next year.
The airport is proposing spending $15.43 million in 2020-2021, down 5%, or almost $726,000, from this year. The budget anticipates half as many passengers as were projected this fiscal year, Airport Director Rick Cloutier told the City Council Monday.
"I think at this time that 50% budget is a pretty good guess, but there are a lot of variables," he said.
Those variables, Cloutier said, include coronavirus and whether the number of cases increases or drops and affects ridership, and whether the airport gets another round of federal aid under a possible coronavirus relief bill that is being discussed now. The airport got $2.27 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that passed in March, which worked out to $14.10 per passenger based on 2018 emplanement numbers — less than most of the state's airports. Cloutier said the formula under the last relief bill favored airports with higher debt than Idaho Falls.
Cloutier said his budget proposal reflects neither a best- nor a worst-case scenario for what the next year could look like. He said emplanements in Idaho Falls are down 40% to 60%, which he compared favorably with the 75% to 80% drop airports nationwide have been seeing. He said the number of passengers passing through Idaho Falls was down most steeply earlier in the spring — the number of passengers in March and April was down 93% compared to the same months in 2019 — picking up somewhat in June before dropping again this month.
Cloutier's proposed budget includes a 15%, or $234,370, cut to personnel expenses, including three layoffs and not filling one vacant position. He also cut operating expenses by $217,490, or 9%.
Cloutier is also proposing adding a customer facility charge, or a $2.50 per day fee that would be passed on to customers who rent cars at the airport. Most airports have this already, he said.
The City Council is scheduled to approve a maximum budget for the next year on July 30 and to vote on the final budget on Aug. 27.