Idaho Falls grew by more than two acres last week.
The newly annexed city property sits behind WinCo Foods, in an area surrounded by both residential and commercial developments west of Woodruff Avenue and north of First Street.
“It’s a true island inside of the city,” said Barry Bane, a representative from landowner Connect Engineering. “Everything surrounding it is already annexed and zoned. (There’s a) mix of everything around there.”
Connect Engineering asked that the 2.4-acre plot be annexed and zoned “LC,” or limited commercial, so that it could accommodate either retail services or residential housing in the future.
“(We) feel the LC zone fits the area and fits the need,” Bane said. “It also gives the owners the flexibility (to see) what the area needs and what will fit there.”
LC zones can include “retail and service uses which supply the daily household needs of the city’s residents,” according to local zoning codes, and those commercial businesses are meant to be “easily accessible by pedestrian and non-motorized vehicles from the surrounding residential neighborhoods."
Any residential dwellings built in LC zones are meant to comply with the “R3A” standard, which was created “to provide for a mix of uses in which the primary use of the land is for residential purposes, but in which office buildings and certain other uses of a semi-commercial nature may be located," the code states.
R3A zones usually draw a “greater amount of automobile traffic, greater density, and a wider variety of dwelling types and uses,” according to city code.
Bane pointed out that several multifamily units already exist directly south of the property, and Idaho Falls Planning Commissioner Natalie Black, who lives in that area, said she is “hoping to see housing” built on the new city plot. She is “OK” with the LC designation, however, because the land is also adjacent to a commercial business.
“I know why this parcel hasn’t really been developed — it’s kind of tucked back in there,” Black said. “I think it makes sense to have the option for housing or limited commercial. I’m for this.”
Idaho Falls Planning Commissioner Joanne Denney said the situation is “clear cut” for her.
“I agree with the fact that this should be LC,” she said. “I’m glad to be able to get some of those islands taken care of. So I’m in favor.”
The Idaho Falls Planning Commission voted unanimously Dec. 7 to recommend approval of the annexation and zoning request, which came before the Idaho Falls City Council last week.
Pointing to a current photo of the property, Idaho Falls Community Development Services Director Brad Cramer told the council, “You can see what’s happening (there), which is not much.”
“This is really, truly, infill development,” Cramer said.
Idaho Falls City Councilmember Jim Francis said the LC designation will provide the “perfect transition” between the residential and commercial properties that already exist in the area. He also noted that the LC label “does lend itself, in a sense, to the livable, walkable concepts that we’ve been working on.”
Idaho Falls City Councilmember John Radford agreed that the area in question could become “really walkable” in the future, pointing out that the city’s new Idaho Canal Trail is located nearby.
“I’m supportive of this for many reasons,” Radford said. “(It’s the) perfect … infill kind of spot, and I’m happy to see this progressing.”
The Idaho Falls City Council approved the annexation and zoning request Jan. 27. The plot was designated “higher density” in the city’s comprehensive plan, and access to the property will come from Easy Street, a private road that services the adjacent shopping center.