The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday to approve annexing 119 acres east and south of the Sage Lakes Golf Course.
The land in question is part of the Fairway Estates development and is west of North Fifth East. It is contiguous to the city and is a "Category A" annexation, or one that was requested by the property owner, said Councilwoman Shelly Smede. Most of it will be zoned for residential use, although small businesses such as convenience stores will be allowed in certain sections. The Planning Commission approved the proposal unanimously in May.
The Council approved the expansion unanimously and with little debate.