The Idaho Falls City Council on Thursday voted 5-1 to amend the city's Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units or ADUs in all residential zones within the city.
Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw was the lone no vote.
As Community Development Director Brad Cramer told the council during the then-proposed ordinance's first reading on March 31, accessory dwelling units already were allowed in nearly all the city's residential zones.
Thursday's vote came after the amendment's second reading, which saw the council briefly reopen the public hearing to allow for email correspondence to some council members, who'd read the emails, to be read into the record.
Technically, the public hearing was to have ended after the first reading on March 31, but there was some confusion as a few council members had received and read email correspondence after the public hearing and they would have had to recuse themselves from Thursday's vote had the hearing not been reopened so that the information could be shared with the entire council.
After some consternation, Mayor Rebecca Casper suggested the council reopen the hearing to have those messages read into the record in order to clear away grounds for recusal.
"I don't want to set a precedent that every time we find that somebody says ‘well, I didn't get heard’ or ‘I missed the hearing’ that we're going to reopen hearings ad nauseum," Casper said. "… I don't want to set that precedent. We would lose our efficiency. We would lose your ability to be decisive.
"However, if there was a fundamental misunderstanding and if there were some honest mistakes … In this instance it's a learning experience and we could go ahead and reopen the hearing at this time."
The handful of emails, all of which were opposed to the change, were then read into the record. No further public comment was taken.
In addition to the emails to council members, Cramer told the council he had received emails from city planners in both Chubbuck and Ammon, two area cities that had approved similar ordinances in recent years. Chubbuck, a city of 17,000, had seen the addition of eight ADUs in the past year. In Ammon, where the ordinance was passed in 2019, there have been five ADUs built with kitchens and another 20 without kitchens, and the city has not received any pushback on the ordinance, the emails said.
The ordinance was adjusted during Monday's council work session to clarify language regarding side-yard setbacks and height restrictions and was adjusted again Thursday following a motion from Councilman Jim Francis on setbacks from the rear property line. The proposed amendment called for a 10-foot setback on the rear property line and both Francis and Burtenshaw expressed concern that wasn't enough distance. Francis first motioned to increase the setback to 15 feet, but failed to get a second, before motioning for a 12-foot setback. That motion also passed 5-1 with Burtenshaw objecting.
Burtenshaw voiced concern over how fast the city's housing market is changing and urged hitting the brakes on the ordinance amendment.
"I feel we are accepting a lot of high-density, multifamily housing," she said.
Councilman John Radford, who several years ago had urged Cramer's office to look into allowing more ADUs as a potential way to ease the housing crisis, shared his response to one of the constituents who'd emailed him about the change. In his response, Radford said the city may only see 100 ADUs built, but even that would help.
Radford's argument that zoning regulations and construction costs would keep the number of ADUs in check seemed to be backed up by the experiences of Ammon and Chubbuck since their respective ordinance changes.