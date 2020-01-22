Idaho Falls-area businessman Brady Belliston announced Tuesday that he’s seeking the Republican nomination for Bonneville County Commissioner District 2.
Dave Radford, the current District 2 Commissioner, on Monday announced that he is vacating the seat in a bid for the state Legislature. Radford is seeking the Republican nomination for House Seat 32B, which is currently held by Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, who’s in his first term. The legislative district snakes around the southern and eastern corners of the state and includes rural eastern Bonneville and all of Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake, Franklin and Oneida counties.
Belliston, 48, has served on various small business boards, including the Ouray Park Irrigation Company, Iona Bonneville Sewer District and the Panorama Hills Water Company, a campaign news release said. He also is a sportscaster for SportsZone2 at 92.5FM and the NFHS Network, the release said.
“Commissioner Radford’s departure creates a vacancy which demands conservative policies, family values, collaborative problem solving and a realistic vision of Bonneville County’s future,” Belliston said in the release.
Belliston, who lives near Iona, said he will emphasize three priorities as a commissioner: Low property taxes, improved collaboration/communication and comprehensive planning, the release said.
This is Belliston’s first venture into elected office.
For information, visit bradybelliston.com.