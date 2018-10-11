The city of Idaho Falls has banned using a handheld cellphone while driving.
The City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to pass the ordinance, under which the first two offenses are an infraction. The offense becomes a misdemeanor on a driver’s third violation within two years. Drivers are still allowed to use a hands-free device, and the ordinance contains exceptions for emergencies and for first responders using a cellphone to perform their duties.
The ordinance will take effect within the week. However, police will spend the next few months educating the public and won’t start writing tickets until January, said Mayor Rebecca Casper.
The fines still need to be set at a separate hearing that likely will take place within the next few weeks. However, the Council plans to set them at $100 for a first offense and $200 for a second.
Ketchum, Hailey, Blaine County and Sandpoint are the only other government entities in the state to ban using a cellphone while driving. State law bans texting while driving, although this has proven difficult to enforce as uses of a phone other than texting are allowed. A bill to create a statewide ban failed in the Legislature this year.
“I think it’s more important to get it on the books and, hopefully, the state will pick it up later,” said Councilman Jim Freeman, who proposed the ordinance.
Council President Thomas Hally said people using a handheld cellphone while driving aren’t paying attention the road, which can lead to serious consequences and even fatal crashes.
“We need a deterrent for this. ... Government has the responsibility to protect its citizens when it deems it necessary,” he said.
“I hate to regulate ... personal choices, but this affects every person around the driver,” Councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman said.
After the vote, Casper reminded the crowd of the first responder exemption, and said the city plans to gradually transition to hands-free systems in its vehicles.
“Rest assured, they’re conducting official police business and sometimes it is not enough to have a radio going, you need multiple inputs,” she said.