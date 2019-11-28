Lilly Love Hobbs was the fifth child in Idaho to be surrendered under the Safe Haven law Idaho passed in 2001. It was a law her adoptive mother Suzanne Hobbs helped to get passed.
In October 2000, an 18-year-old mother abandoned her baby in a dumpster on Gladstone Street in Idaho Falls. Suzanne Hobbs, who at the time was a reporter for KPVI Channel 6, was the first reporter on the scene. At the time Hobbs was struggling to have a child herself.
"She remembers watching helplessly as law enforcement officials skirted the yellow tape sealing off the scene, climbed into the dumpster, emerged with a small creature wrapped in a blanket and disappeared into a van," according to a 2005 Post Register article.
"'That really impacted me,' she said. 'I'll never get that picture out of my mind.'"
Hobbs became close with the father of the abandoned baby, who told her about safe haven laws in other states. Hobbs contacted then-state Sen. Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, to ask whether he thought Idaho might pass something similar. Davis decided to sponsor a bill.
The safe haven bill passed the Idaho Legislature in 2001 without any "No" votes. Then-Gov. Dirk Kempthorne signed it into law in Idaho Falls, where he called Hobbs to the front of the room as he did and handed her a pen, telling her "her fingerprints were all over this bill," according to the 2005 Post Register article.
In 2005 Davis, who by then was Senate Majority Leader, killed a bill that had passed the House that would have let safe havens to ask for names, addresses and other identifying information about the parents. Davis and Hobbs both said this would have defeated the purpose of what they had wanted to do with the safe haven law in the first place.
"I'm really grateful that didn't go through," Hobbs said at the time. "That's a big worry to me. The point of the law is anonymity."