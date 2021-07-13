The city-run electric grid operator in Idaho Falls is one step closer to purchasing energy infrastructure and customers from a private company.
Idaho Falls City Council members last Thursday unanimously approved an agreement to buy $4,152,351 of assets from Rocky Mountain Power. If approved by regulators, the assets would be managed by Idaho Falls Power.
Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie told council members that affected customers were being notified by mail of the proposed service provider change. He said letters the customers are receiving states ways to submit public comment to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, which has the final say on the purchase.
If "the buyout does go through, we will then notify all the individual customers what the process is," Prairie said.
The deal would bring about 750 new customers but no new transmission lines or substations to Idaho Falls Power, said assistant general manager Stephen Boorman. He said it's the latest move to account for property that has been annexed into the city.
The city has bought several smaller sets of customers in the past couple of years, he said. Boorman said both operators agreed to do a bigger batch this time.
A cost breakdown in the meeting agenda says about $1.15 million of the deal is for existing assets, which includes about $415,000 in line transformers. Another $2.6 million is to reimburse Rocky Mountain Power for 167% of their projected revenue over the next year from those assets. Boorman said that rate is set by state regulators.
The proposed sale discussed last week is the latest in a series of sales between the two power operators, said Idaho Public Utilities Commission Administrator Terri Carlock, who reviews grid sale requests.
"This agreement covers a larger swath of facilities than we've normally seen," Carlock said.
Carlock said that as the city has expanded, it has purchased power service areas that belonged to Rocky Mountain Power.
"That ability allows the city to expand as it desires but it does not indirectly harm other customers from Rocky Mountain Power by having lost facilities," Carlock said.
A copy of the purchase contract in the meeting agenda had a signature for Rocky Mountain Power President and CEO Gary Hoogeveen. The city council vote allowed Mayor Rebecca Casper to sign the contract.
Once fully signed, the purchase agreement will head to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for review. The agency will open a 21 day for members of the public to submit comments on the sale.
Carlock said once the commission issues an order, the organizations can decide when the customers and assets will be transferred.