Idaho Falls City Council has a new temporary member.
The City Council voted unanimously Monday to confirm Lisa Burtenshaw's appointment. Mayor Rebecca Casper appointed Burtenshaw, who is a former Idaho Falls School District 91 trustee between 2009 and 2018 and former president of the Bonneville County Republican Women, last week.
Burtenshaw will serve on the council until November. She previously told the Post Register that she plans to run for election to continue serving on the council after her appointed term ends.
"I had the opportunity as the mother of three children in (school) District 91 to know Lisa Burtenshaw a little bit through community programs. And I think she is an excellent fit for this role," City Council President Michele Ziel-Dingman said at the Monday afternoon work session.
Casper said Burtenshaw's role as a school board trustee familiarized her with many aspects of city council's work, such as budgeting and working with state lawmakers.
The seat was opened after Shelley Smede announced March 11 that she would resign. Smede cited the challenges in splitting time between her elected role in the city, her job as Compass Academy’s principal and her family.