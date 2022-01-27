Idaho Falls is working out the details of a new “impact fee” that may be imposed on local development projects in the future.
The fee would offset the cost of municipal improvements that will be required to accommodate future growth, including new parks and roads as well as increased police and fire capabilities.
“As new growth comes in, they’re putting a demand on your facilities,” consultant Colin McAweeney with the firm TischlerBise told the Idaho Falls City Council during a work session last fall.
McAweeney shared a report with the council showing the amount of money Idaho Falls spends per resident on various services. He combined those numbers with population growth estimates — about 9,000 new residents and 3,500 new housing units over the next 10 years, McAweeney said — to calculate the maximum supportable impact fee developers might pay as part of the municipal building permit acquisition process.
For single family homes, McAweeney estimated the impact fee could be as high as $7,650 per unit, while the maximum fee for retail space was projected at $8,400 per 1,000 square feet.
“Institutional” developments — public and quasi-public buildings like educational and medical facilities — would pay a maximum of $4,900 per 1,000 square feet, with a $4,150 maximum fee for multi-family units, he said, and fees for office and industrial developments would max out at $3,000 per 1,000 square feet and $1,500 per 1,000 square feet, respectively.
The money collected from impact fees is meant to be spent within eight years in accordance with the impact fee structure, McAweeney noted. So, for example, if a portion of the fee is earmarked for a new recreational facility in Idaho Falls, but the city does not build one in time, the money must be returned.
“We have to be careful about what we (include),” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “(You would) opt out of charging some fees if you couldn’t see a clear way toward using them within eight years in a way that was equitable.”
It is the role of the local Impact Fee Advisory Committee to assess the process on an annual basis, McAweeney said.
Idaho Falls appointed five people to its new Impact Fee Advisory Committee in October: Timothy Nottestad, Brent Wilson, Jeff Freiburg, Richard Stewart and Glen Ogden.
Casper called it a "well-rounded" group.
“I am confident these individuals meet the (committee) criteria,” she said. “I anticipate each will make positive contributions to the good work of the city.”
In November, the council asked city staff to continue refining the details of a potential local impact fee structure in preparation for another work session on the topic, potentially in February. This week city staff said the maximum supportable impact fee totals already have been revised down from McAweeney's initial estimates, and additional modifications to the fee structure are likely as the process continues.
In the meantime, the item has been incorporated into the city’s new comprehensive plan document, which the Idaho Falls Planning Commission recommended for adoption Jan. 4.
The document says impact fees could be waived for developments in “older areas” of the city in order to encourage redevelopment and infill.
The city council is scheduled to vote on the comprehensive plan Feb. 10.