The Idaho Falls City Council voted 5-1 to adopt a 2020-2021 budget on Thursday.
Some council members said they are glad this year's budget contains funding for longtime needs such as a new police station and improvements to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center. They also highlighted that the budget contains some general fund money to help support Idaho Falls Regional Airport, which is usually self-supporting but has taken a big revenue hit as fewer people travel due to coronavirus.
"We're taking care of some really important things that have needed to be done," said Councilwoman Shelly Smede.
The total budget is for $282.5 million, an almost 20% increase over this year’s $236.2 million, although most of this increase is contingency funds for a possible police station or for coronavirus relief grants the city may get from the federal government. The general fund, which is the portion of the budget largely financed by property taxes and includes departments such as police, fire and parks, is $50.3 million, a 0.7% increase over this year’s $49.97 million.
The total property tax amount is $38.4 million, which includes increases of $378,000 for new annexations and $1 million for the value of new construction but doesn't include any increases other than that, since the city decided to accept about $7 million from the state's federal coronavirus relief funds to pay police and firefighters' salaries in exchange for not raising property taxes next year.
Councilman John Radford cast the lone "No" vote, citing the plan the Council is considering to fund a new police station with certificates of participation instead of seeking a bond, which would require two-thirds voter approval. Radford said the Idaho Constitution envisions that voters should have to approve the construction of new buildings.
"Our police deserve a new space, but they should do that the same way every other building has been built in Idaho Falls," he said.
Radford also says he favored giving a cost of living raise to city employees.