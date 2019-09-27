Idaho Falls has signed a deal with the financial adviser who will guide them on their options to build a new police station.
The City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve the deal with Zions Public Finance, which is a subsidiary of Zions Bancorporation, the company that owns Zions Bank. A representative from Zions already made a presentation to Council members on Aug. 23 going over the possible ways to pay for a new station.
“This is a professional services agreement so we can explore what we need for the bonding purposes around some of the buildings that we’re looking at,” said Councilman John Radford.
The contract says the city will pay Zions at least $15,000, with the exact amount scaled on the type of bonds the city ends up issuing, plus expenses such as printing or out-of-state travel.
Police say the current police facility downtown, which the department shares with Bonneville County courts, sheriffs and other county government functions, is too cramped and inadequate for their needs and would like to be able to consolidate many functions that are in different buildings now in one place. A citizens’ committee recommended building a new station last month.
City officials have discussed paying for a new station either with a bond, which would require a public vote and two-thirds voter approval, or by issuing certificates of participation, which wouldn’t require a public vote.