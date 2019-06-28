The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday to approve funding for a new trail along the Idaho Canal.
The first stretch of trail, which will cost an estimated $532,400, will run along the Idaho Canal from Community Park along Holmes Avenue to 14th Street, along 14th to Southwest Bonneville Drive and along Southwest Bonneville Drive to Ninth Street. The second, which will cost $497,500, will follow the Idaho Canal from Ninth Street, along Southwest Bonneville Drive and Northwest Bonneville Drive, to the Meppen Canal near Lovejoy Street.
Federal grants are covering most of the cost, with a city match of 7.34 percent, or $75,595 total for both sections of trail.
The trails are expected to be done in 2021, said City Councilman Jim Freeman. City officials wrote in a grant application in 2017 that the project was an important part of implementing the city’s “Connecting our Community” plan, the city’s bicycle, pedestrian and trail facility master plan adopted in 2014. The first stretch of trail, the application said, would provide an alternative to streets such as Holmes and Woodruff avenues and connect Longfellow and Linden Park elementary schools. The second stretch, more than a mile long, will connect Linden Park Elementary to Pinecrest Trail and the Greenbelt, the application said.
“This trail provides an important north-south link through Idaho Falls, connecting many neighborhoods and other potential trail corridors and on-street bikeways,” according to the grant application for the first stretch of trail. “This project ... is over 1.5 miles in length and is the first towards the goal of making this canal trail a reality. The canal’s proximity to a large amount of the Idaho Falls population transportation potential will result in a welcome benefit and amenity to the city and its residents as well as an important multi-modal transportation alternative for residents and visitors to Idaho Falls.”
City officials, the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 all wrote letters supporting the project.
“It is important to note that this route is identified by the Connecting Our Community Path Plan as an integral extension to enhance the viability and future use of the city’s pathway system through town,” Mayor Rebecca Casper wrote in her letter of support. “The development of projects such as the complements the goals of the city through increased mobility within city limits. It also provides for economic development and public safety by offering a top-notch trail system to enhance tourism and provide opportunities for cyclist and walk/race events. The public enthusiasm and support surrounding this proposed pathway is substantial.”
Casper said Thursday that the city started negotiations with the canal companies in 2014. Councilman John Radford said he was glad to see the project come to fruition after all these years.
“For years and years we struggled to get an agreement with the canal company to make sure this could happen,” he said.