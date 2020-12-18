The Idaho Falls City Council unanimously approved a contract Thursday to build a splash pad at Reinhart Park.
Stratton and Bratt, which is based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, and has experience with similar municipal park projects, is doing the design and construction work. The contract is for $299,674.59; $300,000 was included for the project in this year's Parks and Recreation Department budget.
Councilman Jim Francis said the splash pad will include some features customized for Idaho Falls, such as one part designed to look like the iconic Idaho Falls water tower and a stream-like section that will look like the Snake River. He said it is expected to be done by May 31, 2021, and added that this will give everyone something to look forward to then, although Mayor Rebecca Casper said whether it can open then will depend on public health guidelines regarding COVID-19.
The idea of building a splash pad to replace the park's former pool that closed in 2013 has been in the works for years. Residents organized a petition in 2018 to urge the city to build a splash pad there, and that year's city budget included some funding for the project, although the location wasn't finalized until later.
Councilman Jim Freeman noted that the splash pad has "been a long time coming," and that he was glad the Council was getting it done despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It seems like we're getting a lot of work done lately regardless of the situation we're in," he said.