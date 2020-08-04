The city of Idaho Falls is asking the owner of some former bus stop benches scattered throughout the city to remove them, citing concerns about access for people with disabilities, advertising on city property and changes to local bus services.
The City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Thursday ending the bus stop bench program, a program originally approved in 1988 to let private bus stop benches be placed within the city right of way. The benches' owners paid the city to place them and monetize them by putting advertising on them.
The ordinance passed Thursday says "changes in use, availability of public conveyance options, funding, ridership, advertising and signage laws, City collectors and arterials, and public transportation routes options provided by the Targhee Regional Planning Transportation Authority (TRPTA), suggest that the City bus stop bench program is no longer required to meet the needs of the community."
"The original benches were intended for bus stops and TRPTA," Councilman Tom Hally, who has been in office since 2004, said at Thursday's meeting. "TRPTA no longer exists at the present time, and during that period of time, benches started appearing all over the place. They had nothing to do with bus stops, they had more to do with advertising, and they appeared on city sidewalks."
TRPTA, which was deeply in debt, suspended bus services in the area last year. It is in the process of being reorganized, and while city officials hope to bring bus service back to Idaho Falls in the near future, there is none currently.
Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman, who is the city’s liaison to TRPTA, said the TRPTA board supports getting rid of the program "so that the future bus stops can be (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible, so they can actually correspond with TRPTA's future routes, no longer confuse residents and visitors about public transit and provide future opportunities for true partnership with public transit that the current ordinance doesn’t truly provide."
Mayor Rebecca Casper said she would send a letter to the company, Idaho Bus Bench, asking them to remove benches that are not ADA-compliant and are at former TRPTA stops.
Some Council members had asked at a previous meeting if any of the benches were being used as part of Idaho National Laboratory’s bus system. However, INL switched starting in 2011 to a park-and-ride system instead of a system of bus pickup in the city’s residential neighborhoods, and the lab doesn’t expect to be affected by the move.