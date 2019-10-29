The two candidates in this year’s only competitive Idaho Falls City Council race faced off again Monday night at a forum hosted by the Bonneville County Democrats.
The audience-submitted questions at the debate, which was held at the College of Eastern Idaho, covered a wide range of issues. The answers to several of them came down to a basic difference in approach between the two candidates. Challenger Stephanie Lucas said she wants to rein in spending and vowed never to vote to raise property taxes by the statutory maximum of 3 percent plus growth and new construction. She gave a few examples of city spending decisions she disagrees with, such as spending on culture and recreation programs, which she put at $17.5 million in 2018, or the money the city spent on wayfaring signs a few years ago.
“We need to think about our priorities,” she said.
Incumbent Tom Hally, who is the Council president, emphasized economic growth, saying increased construction and property values will help pay for the city’s needs as it grows. Sometimes, he said, it is worth it to spend more.
“If you grow the pie, you can do things right,” he said while discussing building a new police station. “You’re not going to do it on the cheap.”
Incumbent council members John Radford and Michelle Ziel-Dingman also will be on the ballot Nov. 5, but they are running for re-election unopposed.
The Council voted in 2016 to install about 150 signs around town, welcoming people to the city and directing them to various attractions, and Lucas and Hally debated these at some length. Lucas said the goal could have been achieved far more cheaply, by designing an app to promote the city to tourists. The money could have been spent on other needs, she said, such as hiring police officers or buying a new crime scene van. Or the work could have gone to a local contractor instead of a California company.
“That is not inclusion for Idaho Falls,” she said.
Hally said the Council looked at what other cities have done, and that the signs help visitors find attractions such as downtown or the golf courses.
“Branding the city is important,” he said.
Another lengthy and at times heated exchange focused on the Jackson Hole Junction urban renewal district the Council created in 2017 after developer Morgan Construction said lava rock under the site threatened the viability of the planned development between Interstate 15 and Sunnyside Road. Lucas said she would have opposed creating that district.
“Your developer found out there was rock under it, so it was turned into an urban renewal district when there’s nothing urban about it and the City Council voted (to give) the developer $4 million to take out basalt,” Lucas said.
Urban renewal districts let the city divert future property tax revenue increases from a district toward reimbursing money spent on infrastructure improvements. The Jackson Hole district is capped at $4 million over its 13-year life.
Hally is on the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency and supports urban renewal. He said the development, which includes a Holiday Inn and Suites hotel being built now as well as two planned medical centers, will benefit the city, and the developer won’t get reimbursed unless the work gets done.
“Jackson Hole Junction donated tons of dirt to Heritage Park on that slope that goes down to the river at a tremendous savings to develop that park, so I don’t want somebody that’s built a third of the office buildings on Sunnyside Road to be castigated as a criminal of sorts,” he said. “Jackson Hole Junction is here because there was an eligibility study and two elected bodies approved it.”
Lucas replied that she didn’t accuse anyone of doing anything illegal.
“There is nothing criminal about asking questions of your city,” she said.
As the Jackson Hole Junction discussion wrapped up, an audience member asked Hally how much the developers had contributed to his campaign. Morgan Construction donated $1,000 to Hally earlier this month, and a Lynn Morgan with the same address the company has registered with the Idaho Secretary of State donated another $1,000.
“Developers do help put money into campaigns, they just do,” Hally said. “Political parties, they put in money for campaigns. So, no apologies. The developer at Jackson Hole Junction is doing a good job, he’s very limited, (and) he’ll have to create the value to get paid.”
In her closing statement, Lucas reiterated her views on taxes and spending.
“Believe me, your concerns about money, your concerns about power, your concerns about growth are safe in my hands,” she said.
Hally touted the city’s growth. He pointed to measures such as increased use of the airport, full hotels and more housing construction and stated what he views as the question for voters:
“Do the people like the direction the city is going or do they not like the direction the city is going?”