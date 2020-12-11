The Idaho Falls City Council unanimously approved the architectural design contract for the city's new police station Thursday night.
The contract with the Florida-based Architects Design Group is for $2.52 million. It will be paid for out of the same $30 million in certificates of participation that will fund the construction of the station.
Police operations are currently spread between eight different locations, with the main station being in space downtown the city rents from Bonneville County. City officials have been discussing building a new station for years and got serious about it last year when a citizens’ committee recommended it, buying the former Idaho Falls Livestock Auction property on Northgate Mile for a location and hiring architects to design a new station. Council members approved the station's funding two weeks ago.
The contract lays out a timeline of seven months of design work, followed by four or five months to develop construction documents and two to three months to bid the project, followed by 14 months during which the architects will provide construction administration services, followed by a final post-occupancy inspection 11 months after the city occupies the building.
Council members also unanimously approved buying nine new cardiac monitors/defibrillators for the Idaho Falls Fire Department from the medical and surgical equipment company Stryker Medical for $217,000 and buying new portable radios for the police department from Motorola Solutions for $619,000.
Bonneville County is helping to pay for the defibrillators, said Councilman Jim Francis. The city's $100,000 share will be covered out of contingency funds, he said.
"This is good news," he said. "This keeps our fire department going with modern equipment and technology which is accurate information in a … short period of time, and it saves lives."
The new police radios, which Francis said are encrypted and which will thus protect the privacy of suspects, patients and crime victims, are being paid for out of money Idaho got under the CARES Act, or the federal coronavirus relief bill passed in March. Francis said they will also help police stay safe from COVID-19, since they will be able to communicate with each other without breaking social distancing and there will be one radio per officer so they won't be using another officer's radio after their shifts.