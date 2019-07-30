The Idaho Falls City Council voted unanimously Thursday to set a maximum budget for 2019-2020.
The general fund, which is the part of the budget that is largely supported by property taxes and includes departments such as police, fire and parks, would increase from $46.4 million to $51 million. The maximum proposed property tax levy is $36.26 million, compared to $33.94 million this year. City spokesman Bud Cranor said final proposed property tax numbers would likely be set Aug. 12 after a meeting with Bonneville County officials.
The maximum overall budget amount, which includes numerous other funds that help pay for things such as utilities, roads and ambulance service, is $238,805,558, a $32.2 million increase over this year. The biggest increases are in the budgets for Idaho Falls Regional Airport, which includes $12 million for a terminal expansion that will mostly be funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, and Idaho Falls Power, which is asking for extra funding for a mix of infrastructure projects, power purchases and the city's fiber network pilot program, Cranor said. Idaho Falls Power, most of whose funding comes from customers paying their power bills, represents the biggest single chunk of the city's budget at a proposed $88.1 million for 2019-2020, an increase over this year's $75.5 million.
The Council plans to hold a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 and vote to adopt a final budget later in August. While the Council cannot increase the overall budget now, it can reduce it, and Mayor Rebecca Casper said she expects it to be cut before a final budget is adopted.