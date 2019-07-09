The city of Idaho Falls is starting the public part of the process of creating next year's budget.
At a work session Monday, the City Council went over some slides giving a preliminary overview of next year's budget and heard some details from a few departments, including Parks and Recreation, about their requests for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Overall, the city's departments are asking for a $234,765,253 budget for next year, a $28.37 million increase over this year's $206,396,646. This would result in a property tax collections increase of $2.3 million, from $33.94 million this year to $36.26 million. These numbers are based on preliminary department requests; the City Council can change them as it sees fit.
According to preliminary calculations, the city's taxable market value will be $3.875 billion in 2019-2020, a 9.4 percent increase over this year's $3.54 million. At the property tax level in the preliminary budget proposal, this would result in a 2.4 percent decrease in the property tax rate, from $9.58 per $1,000 in taxable value to $9.36. How this affects any individual taxpayer would depend on their property's assessment.
Council members heard more detailed proposed budget presentations from the human resources, legal and Parks and Recreation departments. Parks and Rec is asking for an increase from $6.75 million to $7.48 million. Among the department's budget requests is $300,000 for a splash pad in Reinhart Park, which was the second-highest priority residents identified in a recent survey on their views on city parks and recreational facilities.
Three more budget workshops are scheduled for next week, followed by City Council discussions after that. The schedule calls for the Council to approve a preliminary budget on July 25. A public hearing is set for Aug. 8, and the Council is scheduled to hold a final budget vote on Aug. 22.