The Idaho Falls City Council has decided to wait until February 2020 before voting on an ordinance to regulate the use of e-bicycles and e-scooters in the city.
The Council voted unanimously Thursday night to put off action on the proposal until the Feb. 13 City Council meeting. Councilman Jim Francis, who made the motion, said he thinks the Council needs to hear more public input before passing anything.
Francis said after the meeting that he does have some concerns about the wording of the current proposal, including the 15 mph speed limit on sidewalks it sets. Francis thinks this may be too high of a limit for downtown.
The ordinance as currently written was put together with the input of several city departments and would set some safety regulations for e-scooters and e-bikes, including requiring them to have safety equipment and regulating where and how they can be ridden, as well as setting rules for the companies that offer them such as requiring them to get a business license and register the e-bikes and e-scooters.
Mayor Rebecca Casper said the Council would discuss the issue again publicly at its Dec. 9 work session.