Idaho Falls' City Council plans to vote Thursday on an ordinance banning the use of a handheld cellphone while driving.
The fees for violating the ordinance likely would be finalized at a separate hearing in November, but after discussing it at a work session Monday, council members reached a consensus to set it at $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and to bump it up from an infraction to a misdemeanor for a third offense within two years. This is modeled on the penalty scale in Blaine County and in Ketchum and Hailey.
Other than those three locations, the only other place in Idaho to ban using a handheld cellphone while driving is Sandpoint, where the fine is $10. There is a state law banning texting while driving, but it has proven difficult to enforce as other uses of a cellphone while driving are legal under state law.
"It should be much easier to enforce than the texting ban," Councilman Jim Freeman, who brought the idea to the Council, said of the proposed ordinance.
City officials plan to spend the next few months educating the public and have the police start to write tickets in January.
"I see this not so much as a retributive thing, but we're trying to highlight this by passing this ordinance," said Councilman John Radford.
The proposed ordinance contains exceptions for emergencies, for using a navigation system if it is not in the driver's hands, and for law enforcement, firefighters or emergency medical personnel who are using a handheld device in carrying out their duties. It also lets drivers use a device on voice-operated or hands-free mode.
The Council discussed educating the public on the reasons for the exception for first responders. Freeman and Councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman said they received a number of comments from people saying they often see police officers using their cellphones while driving and questioning why a ban wouldn't apply to them.
"It's easy to know (the reason) from our side," Ziel-Dingman said. "It's hard to visualize it."
Ziel-Dingman said she has talked to Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson about it, and that he would tell officers the exception only applies to cellphone use in performance of their duties. The Council also discussed gradually getting hands-free setups for police, firefighters and ambulance drivers as the budget allows.
Ziel-Dingman said most of the feedback she has received has been either supportive or questioning why there would be an exception for police. Freeman said he has heard a few comments about it being government overreach. He said he views it as being about reducing distracted driving deaths and protecting members of the public who are endangered by drivers' behavior.
"This could cost someone their (life) that's a bystander standing on the side of the road," he said.