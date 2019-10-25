The Idaho Falls City Council voted unanimously Thursday to change the spellings of three street names.
The Council passed an ordinance in September changing or standardizing the spellings and names of numerous streets in the city. Among them were Lapaloma Drive, Yukatan Way and Casseopeia Street.
However, after hearing some concerns from residents, the Council voted Thursday to change them back to the "conventional" spellings of La Paloma Drive, Yucatan Way and Cassiopeia Street.
Councilman Jim Freeman said the ordinance matters because people need consistent spellings for purposes such as bills and voting records. Also, he said, it would cost money to replace the street signs.