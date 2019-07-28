The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday to create a citizens’ committee to make recommendations on ways to make Idaho Falls a community people want to move to.
The resolution to create the Connecting Us — Sustaining Progress, or CUSP initiative, passed unanimously. The committee will be broken into subcommittees that will study issues such as health care, education and workforce issues, the economic and business climate, public safety and how to attract a diverse workforce.
The kickoff meeting is expected to be held this fall, and the group will spend much of 2020 studying these issues and make recommendations to the Council in fall 2020 on how to improve the community. The committee members haven’t been appointed yet but it will likely consist of mostly Idaho Falls residents.
Council President Thomas Hally said he hopes the committee’s work will help build a community that is welcoming to residents, visitors and future employers.
“I think this is an important resolution,” he said.