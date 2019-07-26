Idaho Falls is designating three census tracts as priority areas for affordable housing.
The area in question includes downtown, most of the numbered streets and the area around Northgate Mile. The designation, Council members said, would help developers who are applying for tax credits for affordable housing projects and increase their chances of getting them.
Idaho Falls, like many cities in Idaho and throughout the country, has a shortage of affordable apartments. The tight real estate market has led to high rents and new apartments aren't being built fast enough to meet demand.
"Affordable housing in the city of Idaho Falls will continue to be a growing concern," said Councilman John Radford. "It's already something we need to care about and worry about and try to find ways to help people with."
The former Bonneville Hotel downtown is being renovated into affordable apartments now with the help of federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits. Council President Tom Hally said getting those credits was “nip and tuck all the way,” underscoring how any advantage the city can give developers when applying for these credits could help.
“These tax credits are very competitive,” he said.
The Housing Company, a Boise-based nonprofit that is involved in the Bonneville project, has plans for another affordable housing complex in the area of the city covered by Thursday's resolution, said city spokesman Bud Cranor.
The resolution says the Council will revisit the issue in six months. Councilman Jim Francis said he was glad for this, since he has concerns about designating only certain areas of the city for affordable housing.