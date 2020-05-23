The Idaho Falls City Council voted unanimously Thursday to extend its suspension of utility disconnects in response to the high unemployment and economic dislocation that have accompanied the coronavirus pandemic.
The Council suspended disconnects and stopped charging late fees to residential customers on March 25. The resolution passed Thursday will temporarily extend the dates at which disconnects would occur to 195 days past due on July 1, 145 days on Aug. 1 and 95 days on Sept. 1, effectively continuing the no-disconnect policy until Oct. 1, when the city would reset to its current policy of disconnecting residential accounts after 45 days of nonpayment and commercial accounts after 90 days.
"We're hoping to get back to normal while still being very thoughtful about the experiences that our ratepayers are going through right now," said City Councilwoman Shelly Smede.
Late fees will be suspended until Sept. 1 and resume after that. The resolution also permanently set the amount needed to trigger a disconnection at $50 owed, up from $25 now.
City officials said in a news release they want to help people catch up on their bills.
"As nonprofit enterprises, when utility accounts are not paid the costs are passed on to other customers," said Pam Alexander, director of the Municipal Services Department. "To avoid this from happening, the city wants to work with customers to provide options for them to be able to pay for the services they used. This plan does that in a fair and equitable way while still making sure customers can continue to receive uninterrupted electric, water, wastewater and sanitation services."
Customers who are struggling with their bills are encouraged to call the city's Utility Office at 208-612-8280. Staff will work with customers to help direct them to resources available to help, including the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership's energy assistance program. Alexander said there is additional money available to help people who are struggling through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, namely additional Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds available through EICAP and Small Business Administration loans for businesses.
City officials also said the city has "a variety of easy and convenient payment methods to help residents keep up with their utility payments," including automatic withdrawal, paperless billing and budget billing, in which people pay their average utility payment every month instead of facing seasonal spikes and dips.