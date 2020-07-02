The Idaho Falls Fire Department has purchased new decontamination systems to use at each of the city's six fire stations.
The department got a $2,500 grant from the Walmart Giving Community Grant program to pay for them, according to a news release. The EcoloxTech system, which looks like a kitchen appliance, runs on a mixture of water and salt which after five minutes can be transferred to portable sprayers and used on ambulances, engines, fire stations and other non-electronic equipment to killing bacteria and viruses. Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the system is a cheaper alternative to other solutions that are hard to buy now due to supply shortages.
“We are very fortunate to live a community that is so giving and supportive of first responders," said Emergency Medical Services Chief Eric Day. "We are also fortunate to have a staff that excels at finding solutions to challenges so that we can continue to provide the highest level of service possible. We extend our gratitude to our local Walmart and Sam’s Club community partners for their generosity."