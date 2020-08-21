The Idaho Falls City Council held a quiet and quick budget hearing Thursday night.
Speaking via video call, Brian Stutzman, who owns several properties in Idaho Falls, was the only member of the public to testify. Stutzman thanked the Council for opting into a state program to not raise property taxes in return for some help paying police and firefighters' salaries, but he also urged the Council not to retain the amount under the state's 3% cap by which the city isn't raising taxes this year as "forgone balance," which municipalities can tack onto future property tax increases to exceed the cap. The Council plans to hold a hearing on retaining the forgone balance for possible future use on Aug. 27, the same night it is expected to vote to adopt a final budget.
Stutzman also expressed concern at the $43 million in contingency funds, or money that is budgeted in anticipation of other revenue that might come in, in the budget. Of this, $30 million is for a planned new police station. Stutzman urged the Council to pay for a new police station with a bond, which requires a popular vote with two-thirds approval, instead of paying for the station with certificates of participation, a financing method the Council is considering that wouldn't require a popular vote. The Council is scheduled to discuss and possibly decide on Monday how to move forward on a new police station.
The total proposed 2020-2021 budget is for $282.5 million, an almost 20% increase over this year’s $236.2 million, although most of this increase is contingency funds for a possible police station or for coronavirus relief grants the city may get from the federal government. The proposed general fund, which is the portion of the budget largely financed by property taxes and includes departments such as police, fire and parks, is $50.3 million, a 0.7% increase over this year’s $49.97 million.
The proposed total property tax amount is $38.4 million, which includes increases of $378,000 for new annexations and $1 million for the value of new construction but doesn't include any increases other than that, since the city decided to accept about $7 million from the state's federal coronavirus relief funds in exchange for not raising property taxes next year.
While it is estimated this will result in savings of about $100.77 for the owner of a home assessed at $169,000 this year, $48.63 on a $226,000 home and $182.99 for the owner of a $339,000 home, according to a presentation from Municipal Services Director Pam Alexander (the dip in the middle is because of the way the state’s homeowner’s tax exemption plays into it), the effect on any individual property owner will depend on changes in their assessments. Business owners could see savings estimated at $671.81 for a property assessed at $566,000 this year, $2,687.23 for one assessed at $2.26 million and $13,436.13 for one assessed at $11.3 million.