A vacancy in District 32 is opening the door for two newcomers to Idaho politics with the opportunity to represent Idaho Falls in the House of Representatives.
Nicholas Christiansen and Stephanie Mickelsen are both running in the upcoming Republican primary for the District 32A House seat. The seat is currently held by Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, who is not running for reelection.
Mickelsen has been active in the Idaho farming community and is currently the state director of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance and Idaho Farm Bureau. She is a board member for the College of Eastern Idaho and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Mickelsen said in a City Club of Idaho Falls forum on April 25 that she decided to run after finding out Marshall wasn’t running and felt it was her turn to give back to the Idaho Falls community.
“I think the experience that I have can bring great value for Bonneville County and can be leveraged to help the entire region here that we have,” Mickelsen said during the forum. “Not very many people have quite the connection to its past, its present and future as I do.”
Christiansen said he was fired from Idaho National Laboratory in September 2021 after the Biden Administration enacted COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees. This ultimately led to his motivation to run for office because he felt elected officials weren’t upholding the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions, he said during the forum.
Christiansen said he was fired for inciting coworkers to break rules and creating a conflict of interest after he organized petitions for his coworkers and started a political blog called American Liberty Matters.
“You go to that website and you see Constitutional government, you see a belief in God, you see a foundation based on the principles of what this nation was founded on,” Christiansen said. “If that’s a conflict of interest, then fire me. That’s essentially what I said in a letter that I wrote back to (INL) in response to them firing me.”
Mickelsen said during the forum she also opposes government vaccine mandates although she testified against a bill in the 2022 Legislative session that would have stopped any government entity from issuing mask mandates.
The Associated Press reported Mickelsen said the bill would prevent locally elected officials from doing what they feel is best for their communities and warned they wouldn’t be able to respond to an incident deadlier than COVID-19.
The two candidates also expressed differing viewpoints on Idaho education during the forum.
Christiansen favors a school voucher system similar to what Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Branden Durst is proposing that allows parents to use public tax dollars to fund the school of their choice, public or private.
If elected, Christiansen said during the forum a “school choice bill” would be his first priority while in office.
Mickelsen said during the forum she believes the state needs to have a greater part in funding education. She also opposes repealing the grocery tax, which Christiansen supports, because many people who reside outside of Idaho pay taxes on groceries bought here and those taxes go toward schools, she said.
Mickelsen’s first priority if elected would be to sponsor an aquifer recharge bill to help the state respond to recent drought conditions, she said during the forum.
On the state’s controversial abortion ban bill, Senate Bill 1309, which allows the families of rapists to sue abortion providers after six weeks of pregnancy, the two candidates wish to see the bill amended to remove the ability for a rapist’s family to sue.
The bill, signed by Gov. Brad Little, likely will become law as the U.S. Supreme Court appears to be close to overturning Roe V. Wade after a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito.
Christiansen said during the forum he also believes there needs to be severe and extreme punishments for someone found guilty of rape.
“If you’re raping someone or if you’re a pedophile and violating somebody’s personal body, you need to —{/span} as Ben Shapiro puts it —{/span} be castrated,” Christiansen said.
Ben Shapiro is a commentator for the Daily Wire, a conservative media website.
Mickelsen also said the bill is problematic and abortions are appropriate in instances of rape, incest and endangerment to a mother’s life.
“I believe that there are reasons and purposes for abortion. I do believe in the sanctity of life and I support protecting life but there is also the life of a mother to be remembered in this whole equation and I think sometimes we forget that,” Mickelsen said.
The primary election is May 17. Either Mickelsen or Christiansen will run unopposed in the state’s general election in November.