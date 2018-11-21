Idaho Falls and 15 other cities are joining a deal to help recharge the East Snake Plain Aquifer.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to sign the agreement, which calls on the cities in question — Idaho Falls, Pocatello and 14 small cities in the Magic Valley — to return a combined 7,650 acre-feet of water yearly to the aquifer.
“It gives us standardization, so we know every year what our obligation is to put back in the aquifers,” said city spokesman Bud Cranor. “From the city’s perspective, it’s a very good deal for the cities who signed on, since it’s not fluctuating wildly year to year based on environmental conditions.”
The agreement is with the Surface Water Coalition, which is a group of mostly Magic Valley irrigation districts and canal companies, and the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators, a coalition of groundwater districts from eastern Idaho to the Twin Falls area. The two groups were the parties to the historic 2015 agreement that aimed to settle disputes over water rights in the region and protect the aquifer and the economic interests of the water users.
Council President Thomas Hally praised city Public Works staff and the state Legislature for their work on the agreement, singling out House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, who has been active on the issue.
“It’s developed over time,” Hally said. “It involves junior and senior water rights, consumption, mitigation, payments, and it ensures water for a lot of years, which is an important commodity. In a year like this when we have a surplus, people tend not to think too much of it. Two years of a drought and you’d really think about it.”
Cranor said local cities and businesses won’t see anything different in their water service, although the agreement does underline the wisdom of saving water. He said this is something the city has been trying to push already by, for example, encouraging people to install landscaping on their property that doesn’t use much water.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean there’s going to be any change in the way people see their water delivery, but certainly it gives an added incentive to use less water,” Cranor said. “And that’s something the city’s been trying to focus on anyway.”