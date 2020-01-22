BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has named Terry Kirkham, of Idaho Falls, to the state Commission of Pardons and Parole.
Kirkham started at the Idaho Department of Correction in 1990 as a correctional officer, rising to the rank of lieutenant. He later managed the Idaho Falls and Twin Falls community reentry centers, was district manager at eastern Idaho's District 7 Probation and Parole and then warden at the South Idaho Correctional Institution. He finished his career as chief of the Probation and Parole Division and retired in 2017.
“I am grateful to Governor Little for entrusting me with the opportunity to serve as a commissioner," Kirkham said in a statement. "My work with the Idaho Department of Correction has taught me the important role that parole plays in ensuring successful reintegration into the community to ensure public safety. I am excited for this new challenge and the ability to use my expertise on the commission."
Kirkham replaces outgoing Commissioner Rich Wills, a former state trooper and House member from Glenns Ferry who was named to the commission in 2017. Little praised Wills' record of public service.
“I had the good fortune of overlapping with Rich’s 14 years of service in the Legislature," Little said. "From the patrol car, to the highest ranks in law enforcement, to the Legislature, and, finally, to the Parole Commission, Rich’s commitment to public safety and dignified public service is unmatched. On behalf of a grateful state, I thank my friend Rich for all he has done for Idaho.”
Little said Kirkham's "experience and demeanor make him the ideal person for the job."
“As a former warden and reentry center manager, Terry knows prisons and the challenges offenders face on reentering society," he said. "From his time as chief of the Probation and Parole Division at the Department of Correction, Terry also understands the accountability offenders need for successful outcomes on community supervision."