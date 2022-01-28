The Idaho Falls Raceway will zoom to life again this summer after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Idaho Falls closed the local motocross track soon after the pandemic hit, citing a lack of money in the municipal parks and recreation budget, city officials said.
A year later, a group of more than 80 people approached the Idaho Falls City Council to ask that the track be reopened.
“This is where families go to spend time,” group spokesman Dustin Pancheri said during a council meeting July 8. “As of right now we don’t have a facility nearby to do that, so unfortunately we’re packing up and we’re spending our money someplace else, which is disappointing for us. … We would really like to be able to do (this) in our hometown.”
Motocross brings money to Idaho Falls, Pancheri said, with organized races drawing participants from “all over the western United States” to pay for fuel, food and hotel rooms locally.
“We know we’re going to have some really good economic development with the operation,” he said. “There are a lot more people that want to enjoy these activities, and we need to provide that for them … in an environment that’s meant for it.”
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper apologized during the meeting “for the frustration some of you may have felt” after the motocross track closed.
“The pandemic was very hard on parks and recreation,” Casper said. “We had to let people go. We passed on hiring the people we normally hire. (So we) missed an opportunity for some outdoor recreation.”
During a work session this week, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said his department has maintained contact with the local raceway enthusiasts since July, and, at his suggestion, they have formed a 501(c)3 entity called the Idaho Falls Motocross Association.
Holm had told the group that, if they did not form an official club, “there was not going to be an open facility, because we’re not going to maintain this facility … moving forward in the format and structure we had in the past.”
“They heard that, they took that back to the group, and they started this motocross association,” Holm said. “They have a board of directors, they have bylaws (and) they’re starting to work on their elections and getting some officers picked. … They’re ready to go.”
The parks and recreation department is “more than happy to turn the keys over” to the new organization as long as the club is responsible for maintaining and operating the raceway facility without the city’s assistance, Holm said.
The Idaho Falls City Council granted the new nonprofit organization a five-year lease for the raceway during a regular meeting Thursday. The raceway is located seven miles west of town at 8433 W. Arco Highway.
The lease lets the club “run, operate, maintain and move forward with utilizing the motocross section out at Idaho Falls Raceway,” Holm said.
“I think it has the potential to be a very good agreement for us,” he said. “We are really excited to see they were willing to do this. … This is exactly what we want to see with a group that we work with, and we hope to see this succeed with them.”
The lease indicates that the motocross association “will need no staffing from (the) city to execute its events.”
“During the race season, IFMA shall continue to be responsible for facility preparations and general track and facility maintenance; cleaning up the facility after each event; and promoting and conducting of all IFMA use and events,” the lease states. “(The) city shall be responsible for providing electrical services to the facility, as well as water.”
As payment, the motocross group will give the city $1 for every paid competitor, user, and spectator at raceway events.
The city will also receive 3% of any gross alcohol sales associated with events at the raceway.
No alcohol can be sold at the raceway without a permit.