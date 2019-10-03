Idaho Falls is taking applications from people interested in getting involved in the Connecting Us, Sustaining Progress initiative.
The members of the CUSP committees will “research and recommend to the Council and community leaders ways the City can act, encourage, model, and partner to effect an atmosphere conducive to attracting and retaining a diverse workforce and meeting the needs of the greatest number of citizens,” according to the resolution the City Council passed this summer.
“As elected officials we are commonly asked to protect and preserve what we do well, but to also look at ways we can do more,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said at a July 22 Council work session. “We are looking for information … data … what should we be doing, how do we stack up right now and how can we get better for the future. How do we have a meaningful impact on the future of our community?”
People can apply for up to three of eight committees, on education, diversity and inclusion, environment and sustainability, public and personal safety, community enrichment, health care and public health, housing and transportation, and economic and business climate.
Applicants can rank their top three choices of committees to work on and should list their skills and interests that qualify them for their particular areas of interest. People do not need to be residents of the city of Idaho Falls to apply.
Applications can be found at idahofallsidaho.gov and must be hand-delivered or emailed to the mayor's office. They are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 11.