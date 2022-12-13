After two months of searching and vetting, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has appointed a new city clerk and treasurer to fill recent vacancies in the positions.
The Idaho Falls City Council confirmed Corrin Wilde’s appointment at the Dec. 8 city council meeting. Wilde previously served as a city hall clerk and office manager in the city of Shelley from 2017 to 2022. Wilde joined the city of Idaho Falls in April as the accounting clerk but has quickly made her way back to her position as city clerk.
“Corrin has already proved herself as a valuable employee of the city and to the rest of Idaho Falls,” Casper said in a city news release. “Her continued involvement in the city will continue to enrich our community and serve a vital role in local governmental processes.”
The search for a city clerk began in October following former clerk Kathy Hampton’s retirement announcement. Hampton served the city for 15 years.
“Our clerk’s office has served our community well over the years and I have full confidence in the new staff,” Casper said in the release. “Corrin has jumped right in to learn the software and has taken proactive steps to ensure our residents, businesses and community receive a top-notch level of service.”
Wilde has many responsibilities as city clerk, some of which she is familiar with due to her history in the position. According to city officials, she will be responsible for taking minutes at city council meetings, responding to public records requests, managing and issuing business and other licenses and will have responsibility over cemetery records.
Assisting Wilde will be Deputy City Clerk Jasmine Marroquin, who – after joining the city of Idaho Falls team in July, following five years of service as a deputy city hall clerk for the city of Shelley – has also been serving as acting city clerk while the city has been searching to replace Hampton.
Following the resignation of former city Treasurer Josh Roos, who has transitioned to a new position as chief financial officer for Idaho Falls Power, the council also confirmed the appointment of the new treasurer, Mark Hagedorn. In addition to his current duties as city controller, this position will add other financial responsibilities for the city, including management of the city’s investment portfolio, city officials said.
Hagedorn has a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and is a certified public accountant. He joined the city in 2012 as the lead accountant and in 2016 was selected as the city controller. As the city controller Hagedorn manages and directs city financial management, including budget preparation, internal and external audit procedures and insurance programs.
“Mark has a long and impressive track record as the city controller and in other city financial-related roles,” Municipal Services Director Pam Alexander said in the release. “Given his excellent track record and outstanding financial skills and abilities, I am confident Mr. Hagedorn will be successful in assuming the new duties of city treasurer.”
City officials feel the two recruits are prepared for their positions and have already shown dedication to the people of the city.
