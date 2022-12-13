After two months of searching and vetting, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has appointed a new city clerk and treasurer to fill recent vacancies in the positions.

The Idaho Falls City Council confirmed Corrin Wilde’s appointment at the Dec. 8 city council meeting. Wilde previously served as a city hall clerk and office manager in the city of Shelley from 2017 to 2022. Wilde joined the city of Idaho Falls in April as the accounting clerk but has quickly made her way back to her position as city clerk.


