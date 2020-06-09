Mayor Rebecca Casper has received the American Public Power Association's Spence Vanderlinden Public Official Award.
The group announced the award, which recognizes officials who have made significant contributions to help advance the organization's goals, at its national conference and virtual summit Tuesday. According to a news release from the association, Casper "is an avid public power champion and has a unique understanding of the value public power brings to the communities and customers it serves."
Casper has been mayor of Idaho Falls and chairwoman of the Idaho Falls Power Board since 2014.