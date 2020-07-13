The city of Idaho Falls is moving forward with plans to expand the intersection of 17th Street and Woodruff Avenue.
The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve buying the rights of way and easements on 16 parcels at the intersection. Ninety-three percent of the project's cost will be covered by the Idaho Transportation Department, the rest by the city. Councilman Tom Hally said the upgrades would make the intersection similar to the intersection of 17th Street and Hitt Road.
"For those that have driven that intersection, it'll be a real positive," Hally said.