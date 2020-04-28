The Idaho Falls City Council has named two architectural firms to design the city's new police station.
The Council voted Thursday to give the contract to the local firm NBW Architects and the national company Architects Design Group, which has offices in Texas and Florida. It will cost the city $71,560, paid out of the police department budget.
The two firms will be in charge of coming up with a site analysis, plans, building design and a preliminary cost estimate for the project, according to a news release from the city, after which the Council will need to consider how to pay for a new police station before moving forward.
Idaho Falls police operations are spread among eight different locations, with the main station located in a building on North Capital Avenue that the city shares with the Bonneville County courts and assorted other county government functions. In August 2019, a citizens’ committee recommended finding a new, larger station, echoing the recommendation a similar committee made in 2007. The City Council decided late last year to buy the 8-acre former Idaho Livestock Auction Company stockyard on Northgate Mile and build a new station there.
The two finalists were chosen out of 10 different proposals submitted. Architects Design Group specializes in public safety, civic and government facilities and has helped design more than 350 police facilities nationwide over the years. NBW has 60 years of experience with various commercial building projects in the region.