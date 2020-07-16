Idaho Falls city officials are putting next year's budget together now, and the coronavirus pandemic that has delivered a hit to both citizens' wallets and government revenues has created some new challenges in doing that.
"We are projecting our revenue to be substantially less than what it was a year before," Municipal Services Director Pam Alexander told the City Council on Monday, at the first of three budget workshops the Council held this week.
There are still big pieces up in the air. The Council needs to decide if it will pursue building a new police station and, if so, whether to pay for it by asking voters to approve a bond or using another financing method. And the Council will have to decide next week whether to take part in a planned state program to use some federal coronavirus relief funds to help pay police officers and firefighters if cities agree in exchange to keep property taxes down.
While the budget should be expected to change, the current proposal the Council is reviewing contains a drop in general fund spending, or the part of the budget that is largely supported by property taxes and includes departments such as police, fire and parks, of 2%, from $49.97 million to $48.98 million. The overall budget, which includes numerous other funds that help pay for things such as utilities, roads and ambulance service, would increase 3%, from $236.19 million to $244.16 million.
Some of the city's big departments are trying to cut spending next year. The police and public works departments have presented budgets that would cut spending by 2% compared to this year. Parks and Recreation Director P.J. Holm, whose department is partially funded by user fees generated by recreational activities and is in charge of the War Bonnet Roundup rodeo that was canceled this year, came to the Council Monday with a budget containing $8.56 million in spending, an 8% drop from this year's $9.24 million.
"(There were) some tough cuts, some really hard decisions we had to make, but I think we did it, and we're still going to be able to do our absolute best to maintain our community to a standard that's acceptable to our community members, our taxpayers and you guys as elected officials," he said.
Holm said his department's fee revenue is down by about $280,000. In his budget presentation, Holm said he has to lay off four full-time employees due to coronavirus and expects another layoff in October and has steeply cut park maintenance seasonal staff. Coronavirus has also led to the closure of the Sandy Downs Rodeo Grounds, which generates rental revenue for the city in more normal times.
On Wednesday, the City Council decided to send the state a letter saying the city may take part in Gov. Brad Little's proposed property tax relief program. In this, they join several dozen other cities and counties, including Rexburg, Chubbuck, Preston, Rigby, St. Anthony, Challis, Inkom, and Jefferson, Fremont and Madison counties locally, according to a news release from Little's office.
However, this does not mean the city will take part in the program. Local governments have until July 24 before they have to make a final decision, and it isn't clear yet from the City Council's perspective whether taking part would help or hurt the city.
"I think the letter made it clear that we just want to be considered," said city spokesman Bud Cranor. "It's not final right now."
Little announced in June he plans to set aside $200 million of the $1.25 billion the state got under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March to pay first responders' salaries for municipalities that agree not to raise their property tax collections in the next fiscal year by the usual 3% cap in state law and also not take any "foregone balance," or additional money a local government can tack onto a given year's property tax increase if it raised taxes by less than the cap in a past year. They would, however, be allowed to increase total property tax collections to reflect the value of new construction, and the money by which taxes aren't raised this year up to the cap could, if the Council passes a resolution to do so, be added to the foregone balance and tacked onto a future property tax increase.
Many of the details about how the program would work are still unclear, and how much savings it yields will depend on how many cities and counties take part, but city Controller Mark Hagedorn told the Council Wednesday the city could get an estimated $4.2 million to pay first responders’ salaries, which is less than the $16 to $17 million the city spends on first responders’ salaries and benefits in nine months. City officials don't yet have the assessment data from Bonneville County that would let them estimate how much revenue raising property taxes instead would bring in, although that is expected to be available Friday, Cranor said.
There are also unresolved questions about the program's legality. About two dozen prosecutors sent Little a letter earlier this month questioning whether the proposal meets the CARES Act's requirements, and Bonner County commissioners voted Tuesday to sue the state over the question, the Sandpoint Reader reported.
Hagedorn estimated, if the city opts in, it would save $75 for the owner of a $150,000 home, $100 for the owner of a $200,000 home, and $999 for the owner of a $1 million business, to give a few examples, although this isn't certain either — if assessments go up enough, people's overall property taxes could still increase. If there is a choice, Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman said she thinks most homeowners would prioritize needs such as making sure parks are maintained and public safety programs are fully funded over that relatively small amount of savings.
"When we do have individuals come and testify at our hearings, typically they want more, right?" Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman said at Wednesday's meeting. "And many of them will express to us, if that means my taxes are raised a little bit, I'm OK with that, because I'm getting more back. And if it's between the choice of a levy increase of some kind, which allows us to provide better services, better programs and more benefits, versus — $75 is about what I pay to go out to eat for my family of six — there is no doubt in my mind that I think that from what we've heard from residents, the vast majority, if not all of them, would prefer the services and not the relief."
Next week is going to be a big one for the budget-setting process, with a presentation on the Idaho Falls Regional Airport's budget on Monday and more Council debate later in the week. The Council is expected to approve a tentative maximum budget for 2020-2021 on July 30, after which there would be a public hearing before a final budget is adopted.