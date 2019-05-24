The Idaho Falls City Council signed off Thursday night on a controversial annexation of about 66 acres on the west side of town.
The affected area, which is mostly located west of Interstate 15 and close to Pancheri Drive, is a bit smaller than what was originally proposed. Fourteen acres of farmland were dropped due to a state law passed earlier this year limiting agricultural annexations, and another two acres were dropped because they didn't meet the criteria in the Statement of Annexation Principles the Council adopted recently.
Idaho is one of the few states that let cities annex land in some circumstances without the consent of the owners. Cities' use of this power is sometimes controversial, and several bills were proposed in the state Legislature this year to limit "forced annexation," although the only one that passed was the one putting some limits on farmland annexations.
Homeowners in the affected area have expressed a number of concerns about the annexation, such as that it will result in higher taxes for them, and several showed up Thursday to urge the Council not to approve the annexation.
Alan Rodgers asked that his South Bellin Road property not be annexed. He said he opposes forced annexations and thought annexing his property wouldn't be in the spirit of the city's statement of principles. Rodgers said the annexation would mean he would be paying more money even though he wouldn't be using city water or power.
"Requiring me to pay double does not meet the legislative intent of reasonable and equitable," he said.
Legally, the city can annex land that is part of its area of impact without the homeowners' consent. For the city, such annexations make sense because they incorporate isolated enclaves or some homes that are connected to city utilities into the city. The Council ended up voting unanimously to approve the annexation.
"We're doing it for the right reasons, I believe, and we're doing it in a thoughtful way, and I'm totally in support of it," said Councilman Jim Freeman.