The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday night to pass the city’s budget for next year.
The total budget amount is $236,193,823, down from the $238,805,558 tentative budget the Council set a month ago but up $29.8 million from this year’s $206,396,646 budget.
Mayor Rebecca Casper said at Thursday’s meeting that much of this increase is due to infrastructure projects at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Idaho Falls Power. The budget includes $12 million for a terminal expansion at the airport, most of which will be funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, and Idaho Falls Power’s budget, which is mostly funded by ratepayers, is up from $75.5 million to $88.1 million. If you took these projects out, Casper said, the budget would be closer to the normal range.
The total amount to be collected in property taxes is $36.97 million, up from this year’s $33.94 million. The property tax levy rate is $8.80 per $1,000 in taxable value, down from this year’s $9.58 per $1,000. However, many people’s assessments are up substantially — property values have been going up in most of the state, including the Idaho Falls area, driven by growth and high demand for housing — meaning some people will be paying more in taxes even with a lower rate.
“Property is hot stuff in Bonneville County right now,” Casper said. “People want to be here and demand always increases value.”