After a long discussion, the Idaho Falls City Council decided to pass on taking any action to recommend or require mask use in public places, instead opting to wait to see the plan Eastern Idaho Public Health is expected to consider next week.
"I would encourage us to wait to make any kind of decision until we can get that plan and study it," Mayor Rebecca Casper said at Thursday night's meeting.
Casper pointed to criteria Eastern Idaho Public Health plans to use in its Regional Response Plan to track the severity of coronavirus in the region, such as the number of cases per 10,000 residents and intensive care bed utilization, and said the area is well below the numbers that would trigger a more drastic response such as a mask mandate.
"It's just not time for that," she said.
Eastern Idaho Public Health's draft plan would set criteria for minimal, moderate, high or critical coronavirus risk on a regional basis and suggest different mitigation strategies for each stage. Currently, eastern Idaho would meet the board's minimal risk criteria. The City Council's consensus was to study this plan and take up the issue again in a couple of weeks, likely at the July 22 meeting. People showed up outside the City Hall annex Thursday to protest the idea of a mask mandate, some carrying handmade signs and American and Idaho flags. A handful openly carried rifles. The crowd started at around 75 but grew as the meeting went on, with many unable to get into the Council chambers since seating was limited to enforce social distancing.
As the number of coronavirus cases increases throughout Idaho, a growing number of cities and counties, mostly in harder-hit or tourist areas and mostly in Democratic areas, have been requiring mask use in public places. Victor and Driggs have passed such mandates locally; Teton County has the highest coronavirus infection rate in eastern Idaho currently, at 7.7 active and 25.8 cumulative cases per 10,000 residents, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health's data.
The number of reported coronavirus cases has been going up in much of the rest of eastern Idaho, although the numbers are far behind what is being seen in the hardest-hit areas of the Treasure and Magic valleys. Bonneville County has an active infection rate of 3.6 per 10,000 residents and a cumulative one of 15.1 per 10,000. The Pocatello City Council discussed the idea of a mask mandate the same day as Idaho Falls but also rejected it for now, instead opting to educate people to encourage mask use.
Casper shared with the Council public health data and the results of tallies of comments city officials have received and reactions to and comments on news articles discussing a potential mandate. She said she and Council members have received 152 phone calls and emails supporting a mask mandate and 206 opposing it.
"No work got done yesterday from about mid-morning till today by my assistant because she was doing nothing but exclusively answering calls and email messages," Casper said.
Casper also presented the Council with a survey on masks Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, conducted of more than 300 chamber members. Schwarze found 43% of chamber members require employees to wear masks now and 23% ask customers to mask up. Ten percent said a mandate would increase business, while 38% said it would hurt it and 51% thought it would have no impact.
Most chamber members are seeing low mask use, with 61% saying fewer than 25% of their customers wear masks now. If masks were mandated, 35% said they would enforce the city's rule in their businesses and 65% wouldn't.
Casper and the Council discussed the issue for more than an hour, generally agreeing that a mask mandate isn't needed now but that they should revisit the issue soon. Some left the door open to mandating masks later if things get significantly worse.
"Right now I don't see any reason to impose an ordinance at this time, but if the data really gets severe I would," said Councilman Tom Hally. For now, Hally said, he supports encouraging mask use rather than requiring it. Councilman John Radford was the only one to speak in favor of mandating masks now.
"This country has a reputation throughout its history for patriotism and to try to tackle problems as a group, and it's pretty damn disappointing that we're not doing that when we face this problem," Radford said, blaming divisions in the country for an inability to tackle problems together.
"I'm glad I didn't go through World War II with this population right now," he said. "Because that country ... they gave up rights, they gave up their ability to buy food, to barely survive, to fight the fascists in Germany, and we aren't even willing to put on a mask. And that's super-disappointing to me."
Quoting the Declaration of Independence, Councilman Jim Francis talked about the need to balance "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" with the need for a government that will protect people's "safety and happiness," and said there is a tension between the two.
"Whatever we do has got to consider individual liberties but balanced by our responsibility to protect the safety and happiness of the whole society, and the willingness to ask the people to make a sacrifice to achieve those things," he said.