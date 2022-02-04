The Idaho Falls Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a preliminary plat for a 32-home development behind Watersprings Church west of 25th Street.
The 11-acre parcel would be part of the existing Stone Creek Estates neighborhood.
The planning commission already approved the development in 2004, Fall Creek Homes Director of Operations Ryan Jacobsen said, but several changes to the plan necessitated another review. For example, Jacobsen said the lot sizes are now larger, meaning there will be fewer houses in the subdivision, and the road layout has been modified to allow for the construction of a bridge over Little Sand Creek that will connect the new development with an existing neighborhood to the west.
Jacobsen said the bridge was a “requirement” that will be “very beneficial for the subdivision as a whole.”
“As it stands right now, there’s only one road to come in and out of Stone Creek,” Jacobsen said. “This will provide an additional (route).”
One resident asked whether there were plans for a second bridge connecting the new subdivision to the Watersprings Church property, which lies east of Stone Creek Estates on the other side of the Sand Creek canal.
Both the developer and Watersprings Administrative Pastor Steve Garnier indicated that they did not anticipate building a bridge over Sand Creek.
The church does plan to install lighting for the field behind the worship facility this year, however.
Garnier said the lights would benefit the church’s “very healthy athletic program,” which has used the field “for many years,” but he also expressed a desire to “be a good neighbor” to the residents of the new subdivision.
The planning commission approved the preliminary plat for the development with one condition: Fall Creek Homes must construct a pedestrian pathway along Little Sand Creek to the west.
“We intend to do that, absolutely,” Jacobsen said, pointing out that a pathway already exists along Little Sand Creek in the portions of the neighborhood that were previously developed.
Planning Commissioner George Morrison commended the company for building the pathway.
“Those are getting more and more important,” Morrison said. “I appreciate that effort very much.”
The Stone Creek Estates property was annexed in 2000, and the preliminary plat for the entire development was approved in 2004, city staff said; there has not been any development on the property since 2006.
Multifamily, commercial rezone proposed
Another developer approached the planning commission this week with a rezone request for a 23-acre property southwest of Costco on Lincoln Road.
The parcel is currently zoned Highway Commercial, a designation meant to accommodate retail services directed at the traveling public, according to city code. But Rachel Whoolery, who addressed the planning commission on behalf of the property owners, pointed out that the plot lies directly behind the small Jonathon Avenue neighborhood, which is made up of single-family homes, so a Limited Commercial zone might be more appropriate.
Limited Commercial properties can accommodate residential homes as well as commercial businesses that “supply the daily household needs of the city’s residents,” according to local zoning codes.
Whoolery said the property owners would like to build a “mix of commercial” buildings on the plot that “transition” into a multifamily housing area.
She pointed out that there is currently a “housing shortage” in Idaho Falls, where the population has increased by almost 14% in the last decade and home prices have risen more than 35% in the last year.
“Not everybody can afford a standalone house with land,” Whoolery said. “We want to create … that middle housing (option of) multifamily complexes.”
Three planning commission members offered verbal support for the proposal before the vote, including Commissioner Brent Dixon, who noted that the city’s comprehensive plan imagines the area around Costco as mostly commercial, with a “portion” of the properties set aside for “higher-density residential.”
Dixon expressed some “misgivings” about the Limited Commercial Zone, however, explaining that the designation gives developers leeway to build almost "anything (they) want" on the property.
He pointed out that a recreational area — Lincoln Park — lies directly east of the parcel in question.
“I think that this actually makes good sense for residential rather than commercial,” Dixon said. “Residential benefits from a park more than commercial does.”
The park area is expected to grow, Dixon added, again referring to the city’s comprehensive plan, which shows the recreational space extending both south and east.
Currently, the land south of the park is used for agriculture, while a parking lot for recreational vehicles is situated to the east. But Dixon predicted that, “as more things develop around Costco, the idea of using that land on the corner of Hitt and Lincoln as RV parking will probably change.”
“They’ll probably find a higher use for (that lot), whether it’s commercial or residential,” he said.
Dixon also mentioned the people who currently live in the single-family residential neighborhood around Jonathon Avenue. That street is likely to see more traffic as a result of any development to the south, but Dixon thought the change would be less disruptive if multifamily homes were built there instead of commercial buildings.
The planning commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the zone change request.