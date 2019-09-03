Idaho Falls Power rates will stay the same over the coming year.
Residential rates will stay the same in 2019-2020 at 6.25 cents per kilowatt-hour, city officials said in a news release Friday. Commercial rates also will stay the same, at 3.9 cents per kilowatt-hour. In addition, ratepayers will get almost $1.5 million back in the form of a power cost adjustment, which comes in the form of a credit applied to customers’ power bills.
Power rates are part of the fees the City Council sets as part of the budgeting process. The last time power rates went up was 2017, said city spokesman Bud Cranor. Each year the utility estimates how much power it will need for the coming year, and as the year goes on, if the market is favorable and water levels are high enough to generate excess hydroelectric power, that power is sold on the market.
“While we can’t control the wholesale market or snowpack, we have definitely been the beneficiary of some very favorable conditions over the past few years,” Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie said in a statement. “The surplus power generated during favorable water flow years helps bring in additional revenues that offset our rates. When we have favorable market conditions combined with better water flow, we get really excited when we can credit the extra revenues we generate back to our customers.”
This is the fourth year in a row that Idaho Falls Power customers have gotten a power cost adjustment. The utility has rebated $5.6 million back to customers over the last four years.
“Idaho Falls residents are incredibly fortunate that we have one of the best public power utilities in the entire nation right here in Idaho Falls,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “It is even more remarkable when you consider that we provide those low rates while at the same time maintaining a 100 percent carbon-free energy portfolio. That is an incredible benefit to the residents of Idaho Falls.”