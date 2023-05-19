The Best-Performing Cities Index uses 12 indicators of economic growth, the study's executive summary said. The indicators are used to provide a comprehensive assessment of the performance of cities over a two-year period.
“It’s a tremendous honor for Idaho Falls to top the Milken list yet again," Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in the city's news release. "This prestigious recognition reflects hard work from talented people through our city that has allowed Idaho Falls to continue to be a top location for economic opportunity.
“Our vibrant and growing community has made great strides when it comes to supporting technology and innovation in a cyber-secure environment primarily because we have visionary leaders across all business sectors who look for opportunities to innovate.”
Idaho Falls is home to Idaho National Laboratory, recognized as a worldwide leader in clean energy research. The index looks closely at job creation, wage growth and the high-tech sector’s output growth, the release said.
"With its highly qualified workforce, the city ranked eighth among small cities in high-tech GDP concentration and 31st in five-year high-tech GDP growth," the study said.
Idaho Falls also received high marks for gaining "considerable ground in housing affordability compared to other cities of a similar size and ranking," the study said.
The annual index is a reflection of Idaho Falls’ ability to leverage its resources to promote economic growth and provide residents access to essential services and infrastructure needed for success, the city's news release said.
Logan and St. George, Utah, The Villages, Florida, and Bend, Oregon, rounded out the top five on the best-performing small cities index. Coeur d'Alene was seventh and Missoula, Montana, was eighth.
Casper said the city's work to attract businesses and workers has helped the city weather the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent inflation.
“… We have consciously worked to ensure that Idaho Falls is attractive to employers and their employees," Casper said in the release. "Affordable fiber to the home, leaf pick-up in the fall, forward-thinking planning, flowers to beautify downtown and our parks, a thriving airport, playgrounds, an active arts community, some of the lowest power rates in the region, quick responses to emergencies, first-class medical services, accessible public transit, excellent realtors and strong schools — all of these things make a community successful.”
