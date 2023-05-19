Welcome to Idaho Falls GettyImages

For the second time in three years the Milken Institute has named Idaho Falls the nation's best-performing small city.

 Getty Images

The Milken Institute this week released its 2023 Best-Performing Cities Index and Idaho Falls has again topped the list in the Small City category.

It's the second time in three years that the city has been honored in the independent study that "objectively ranks cities on their economic performance," a city news release said.


Download PDF Best-Performing Cities 2023

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.