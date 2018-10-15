Two east Idaho cities, Idaho Falls and Ammon, received top honors for their planning efforts Wednesday night by the Idaho Chapter of the American Planning Association in Boise.
The City of Idaho Falls received the 2018 Outstanding Plan Award, for the city’s Downtown Master Plan and Implementation Strategy. The award honors a “written plan that advances the science and art of planning or brings awareness of the benefits of good planning.”
The awards committee noted that the Idaho Falls plan stood out from other submissions because of the projects either underway or in planning stages, demonstrating that the plan is being implemented. It also cited the partnership with Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation as one of the key factors for the award.
This is the second outstanding plan award Idaho Falls has been awarded in the last 4 years. The Idaho Falls Comprehensive Plan won the award in 2015.
“Often government entities embark upon developing some kind of a plan only to see it end up gathering dust on a shelf somewhere. In the case of Idaho Falls downtown planning, the city had not one or two but several plans sitting on the shelves,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “This team, led by Director Brad Cramer, was able to do two remarkable things. One they created a single unified plan that incorporated the best recommendations from all of those previous plans, and two they began to implement elements of the plan almost immediately. That’s not just commendable, it’s remarkable.”
The City of Ammon also received an honorable mention for its comprehensive plan. It was noted that this is the first time two eastern Idaho cities have won awards in the same conference.
“We’re proud as a City and as a Department of the work we’ve accomplished and hope as the plan is implemented downtown and the surrounding areas will continue to revitalize and be the heart of the City’s history and character,” said Idaho Falls Community Development Services Director Brad Cramer. “I’m also happy for Ammon and the recognition they received for their work. The two awards are evidence that both cities are working hard to plan for their future and be responsive to what citizens have told them they want to see happen in their communities.”