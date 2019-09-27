The Idaho Falls City Council passed a resolution Thursday reaffirming the city’s commitment to keeping a carbon-free power portfolio.
In a news release, Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie said it is important to maintain a diverse energy portfolio, including sources of clean energy such as wind and hydroelectric power. He also said it will be important to partner on future projects, highlighting the “Carbon Free Power Project,” a collaboration between reactor developers NuScale Power and the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems to build small modular reactors at the U.S. Department of Energy desert site west of Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls has already signed on to take some power from the reactors.
“Maintaining our carbon free electricity portfolio and leveraging it to the benefit of our community is of paramount importance to us,” Prairie said. “All across the country there is continuing policy and legal discussion about restrictions on carbon emissions and electricity production. It is really remarkable that while states and cities and power utilities are struggling in the face of increasing regulation, Idaho Falls has already attained a 100 percent carbon-free portfolio. That is a real credit to our city leaders and a huge benefit to our ratepayers.”
The resolution says city officials and employees will “explore and implement policies that will support the transition toward (100 percent) clean energy use and, wherever economically and functionally feasible, shall adopt policies to promote conservation of other valuable natural resources.” It also says the city “will include the goal of carbon free energy use as a factor in planning, infrastructure projects, building design, and vehicle purchases and uses.”
Councilman John Radford said that, while many other government entities and power systems have been talking about switching to all-clean energy at some point in the future, Idaho Falls is already there.
“We’re incredibly fortunate that all the power generation that we own and produce is already 100 percent carbon-free,” he said.
Mayor Rebecca Casper said it is important the city keep environmental goals in mind in other areas of policy as well, including building design, adding electric vehicles to the city’s fleet and planning for future growth.
“We want to ensure that we manage our city resources in a manner that ensures a resilient and sustainable future,” she said. “We’ve worked very hard to establish Idaho Falls as a leader in clean energy production and use and we want to continue to pursue new, economically viable and environmentally responsible policies and practices throughout the city.”