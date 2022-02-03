Another urban renewal district could be coming to the east bank of the Snake River in Idaho Falls.
The potential site is south of Pancheri Drive, behind the Candlewood Suites hotel, and it could cover more than 30 acres — though Idaho Falls Community Development Director Brad Cramer said the proposed boundary is likely to shrink in the future based on need.
It was Candlewood Suites owner Derek Ence who instigated the urban renewal proposal last year, when he approached the city for help demolishing a vacant building he owns directly south of the hotel.
Ence said he would like to build another business on the property “instead of putting so much money into the old building.”
“We think it’s a great parcel for a hotel,” Ence told the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency in October. “(But) if we have to absorb the full cost of that demolition, it almost makes it impractical to go with that site.”
An eligibility study that Renee R. Magee presented to the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency last month provides an outline of the 33-acre site …
The Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency is tasked with eliminating "blight … by using, when necessary, tax increment financing to facilitate the construction of publicly owned infrastructure.”
The group originally focused on a district called the Snake River Urban Renewal Area, facilitating improvements along Lindsay Boulevard in the late 1980s before expanding to cover the entire west bank of the Snake River, from U.S. Highway 20 to Pancheri Drive, and then all of downtown Idaho Falls.
By the time the district closed in 2019, the base assessed value of the area had increased by hundreds of millions of dollars, according to published reports.
The redevelopment agency now administers several other urban renewal areas, including one at Snake River Landing and another at Jackson Hole Junction near Interstate 15, and Idaho Falls City Councilman Thomas Hally, who is a member of the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency, said a new district south of Pancheri Drive would add "significantly to the city."
“I like this project,” Hally said. “I’m a real believer in doing everything positive that we can on that river.”
The redevelopment agency just closed an urban renewal district at Pancheri Drive and Yellowstone Highway last year, in “basically the same area,” Cramer said, noting that the Candlewood Suites was the “driver” of the effort to create that initial district as well.
If he were to build a new hotel next to the Candlewood, Ence said he would want to help develop the pedestrian pathway along the Snake River. He also thinks construction of a new hotel could serve as a “catalyst” for other landowners in the area, and he expressed support for an urban renewal district that encompasses more than just his property.
The Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency voted unanimously in October to move forward with an eligibility study for the area, which now encompasses 15 parcels and nine buildings — four of which are more than 65 years old.
The study, which Renee R. Magee presented to the redevelopment agency last week, says “many of the former industrial and heavy commercial uses” that once populated the site “have closed or moved elsewhere,” leaving more than 60% of the land held in private parcels “vacant or underutilized.”
The largest facility on the property — a former manufacturing plant — has been vacant since 2015, the study states.
There are no street lights or sidewalks in the interior of the study area, according to the report, and most of the parcels have not been platted, with no public easements in place for water or sewer mains.
“Existing documentation shows the water main in the study area is not looped to provide dependable water service or assured fire protection,” the study states.
Access is an issue as well: The study says the area, as it is currently designed, can only be entered via “private driveways which do not meet modern standards for width and spacing.”
In October, Ence had suggested using the Candlewood Suites entryway to access the rest of the property; he also pointed to a deeded right-of-way parcel extending from Yellowstone Avenue into the site.
“I think we have enough access,” he said. “I don’t know what improvements we might want to provide to make it a little more aesthetically appealing from Yellowstone, but I think what we already have on Pancheri is sufficient … because it flows right through to the (east) of the Candlewood.”
The eligibility study indicates that Idaho Falls, in its proposed comprehensive plan, envisions the area as a “mixed-use corridor and urban core (where) people eat, shop and gather.”
“Mixed-use buildings, pedestrian-oriented facilities, and gathering spaces such as restaurants and entertainment facilities as well as hotels and apartments are seen as a desired future for the area,” the study states, adding, “Substantial reinvestment is required to implement the city’s vision.”
The study found that the area in question meets the state's eligibility requirements for urban renewal districts, but the redevelopment agency did not vote to accept the document last week, opting instead to explore the prospect of including additional properties to the south in the potential new district.
“It would benefit those property owners,” Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency Chairman Lee Radford said. “It really would be better if we could include those.”
If the redevelopment agency approves the updated eligibility study at its next meeting, city staff will contact the landowners in the area to discuss the potential for an urban renewal district and its impacts.
The city council could consider the eligibility study document as soon as Feb. 24. If the council approves, city staff can begin drafting an urban renewal plan for the area.